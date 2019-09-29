Home

Rose Sult of Redmond, loving wife of Francis Preston Sult, beloved mother to Preston, Rosemary, Bruce, Mark, Philip, Deborah and Matthew, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.

A funeral Mass will be held at

11 am on 11 October 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland. Friends are invited to

view photos, get directions, share

Friends are invited to view photos, get directions, share memories and sign the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
