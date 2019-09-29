|
Rose Fortuna Sult
Rose Sult of Redmond, loving wife of Francis Preston Sult, beloved mother to Preston, Rosemary, Bruce, Mark, Philip, Deborah and Matthew, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.
A funeral Mass will be held at
11 am on 11 October 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland. Friends are invited to
