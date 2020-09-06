Rose M. Dawson
Born June 21, 1918 in Seattle; died August 29, 2020 also in Seattle.
Survived by her children, Judy
Dawson, and Carol Boespflug; 4
grandchildren, Gavin, Maddy,
Patrick, and Thresa; 5 great-
grandchildren, Gavin, Maddy, Owen, Jasper, and Asher; and a large extended family.
Preceded in death in 1956, by Harry E. Dawson, her loving husband of 17 years.
Named Rosina at birth, she was the last remaining member of a large Italian immigrant family. As a strong woman, Mom took up the task of providing a home for her two daughters after the sudden death of her husband, Mic. She was also a survivor of two pandemics. Her raviolis were legendary although she was known to be stingy with them. Mom taught us the importance of faith, good manners, respect and moral values. Her wisdom and attention will be sorely missed.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held. Interment, Holyrood Cemetery.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com