Rose-Marie Brown



Rose-Marie Brown, 87, passed away June 8, 2019 at Bayview Manor in Seattle.



Rose-Marie was born in Bad Rotenfels, Germany on October 3, 1931. At the age of 14 she became a live-in nanny, beginning a career in domestic service, and as a chef, that took her around the world. After graduating from Strasbourg University (France) in culinary arts, she served in German Consulate positions in Europe, South America and North America before arriving in Seattle in the summer of 1962. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Charles Brown, and raised two daughters in the Blue Ridge neighborhood of Seattle. The couple became a fixture in the neighborhood, hosting parties, leading the annual 4th of July Parade, and becoming close friends with many neighbors.



Rose-Marie loved people (and always knew their names!) and will be remembered for her easy smile and contagious laughter. Predeceased by her husband Charles, she is survived by daughters Caroline (Phil) and Heidi (Eric); four grandchildren (Beasley, Owen, Monica and Chad), and friends of all ages.



A celebration of Rose-Marie's life will be held Friday, June 28th, 2:00 pm at Bayview. Please sign her guestbook at funerals.coop. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary