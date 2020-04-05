|
|
RoseMarie Carnegie
Born in Seattle to Margaret and Alex Pankievich September 21, 1931.
RoseMarie passed away on March 29, 2020 at Swedish Edmonds. She leaves behind husband Michael, sons Craig and Todd, step daughter Julie Raines, Terry, grand children, Jason Raines, Sherri, Stephanie Parkinson, Alex. She fought many medical issues for forty years, always with a smile.Another Angel has gotten her wings. We LOVE YOU. Private burial at our loved ones request.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020