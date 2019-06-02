Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Life Church at Renton
15711 152nd Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Crumbaker Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Crumbaker Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Crumbaker Nelson Obituary
Rosemary Crumbaker Nelson

Rosemary (Stukenhotlz) Crum-baker Nelson, 97, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019, in Renton, WA. Rose was born on April 5, 1922, in Nebraska City, NE, to Rollan and Wallburga (Wirth) Stukenholtz. Rose was the eldest of ten children. Rose graduated from St. Bernard's Academy in 1939. After moving West, Rose worked for the Boeing Company for over 30 years. After retirement, Rose kept busy managing her many investment properties with the help of her husband, Emil Nelson.

Rose was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children Bill Crumbaker (Claudia) and Mary Kubota (Allan), and grandchildren Angela Kubota-Wolbert (Tyler), Randy Crumbaker, and Christine Reeves (Matt).

She is survived by her siblings: Leora Kuwitzky, Federal Way, WA. Joan Myer, Avoca, NE, Louis Stukenholtz, Peru, NE, and Carl Stukenholtz, Perry, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Emil, her daughter Mary, and her siblings: John Stukenholtz, Jean Stukenholtz, Sister Jean Richard Stukenholtz, Kathleen Stukenholtz, and Rollan Stukenholtz.

Rose will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother. Rose lived her life showing those around her the importance of hard work, compassion, kindness, and determination. Rose will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Church in Renton at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.