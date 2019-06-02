Rosemary Crumbaker Nelson



Rosemary (Stukenhotlz) Crum-baker Nelson, 97, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019, in Renton, WA. Rose was born on April 5, 1922, in Nebraska City, NE, to Rollan and Wallburga (Wirth) Stukenholtz. Rose was the eldest of ten children. Rose graduated from St. Bernard's Academy in 1939. After moving West, Rose worked for the Boeing Company for over 30 years. After retirement, Rose kept busy managing her many investment properties with the help of her husband, Emil Nelson.



Rose was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children Bill Crumbaker (Claudia) and Mary Kubota (Allan), and grandchildren Angela Kubota-Wolbert (Tyler), Randy Crumbaker, and Christine Reeves (Matt).



She is survived by her siblings: Leora Kuwitzky, Federal Way, WA. Joan Myer, Avoca, NE, Louis Stukenholtz, Peru, NE, and Carl Stukenholtz, Perry, IA.



She was preceded in death by her husband Emil, her daughter Mary, and her siblings: John Stukenholtz, Jean Stukenholtz, Sister Jean Richard Stukenholtz, Kathleen Stukenholtz, and Rollan Stukenholtz.



Rose will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother. Rose lived her life showing those around her the importance of hard work, compassion, kindness, and determination. Rose will be dearly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Church in Renton at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd.