Rosemary Ellen Guiley
Celebrated paranormal author and researcher Rosemary Ellen Guiley, of New Milford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Woodway, Washington, surrounded by loving family.
Rosemary was the author of over 65 books on paranormal, occult, and metaphysical topics. She produced a series of single-volume encyclopedias on topics as diverse as saints, angels, demons, ghosts and spirits, witchcraft, magic and alchemy, vampires and werewolves.
A popular lecturer, Rosemary made many appearances over her career at paranormal and metaphysical conferences and conventions. She was a frequent guest on many radio shows, including Coast to Coast AM with George Noory and The Conspiracy Show with Richard Syrett.
Rosemary appeared in many television documentaries on the History Channel, A&E, Syfy, Discovery, Animal Planet, Destination America and TRVL channels. She was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 from the Upper Peninsula Paranormal Research Society in Michigan.
Rosemary was born July 8, 1950 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Joseph Donald Guiley and Margaret Louise Lee Guiley. She grew up in Shoreline, Washington where she attended Shoreline High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Washington and went on to work as a reporter for The Oregonian and The Seattle Times.
Before embarking full time on her writing career in 1983, Rosemary worked for IBM, first in the Office Products Division and later in the System Communication Division.
Rosemary served on the boards of several organizations, including the National Museum of Mysteries and Research and the Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters. She was also the consulting editor for FATE magazine.
Rosemary founded Visionary Living, Inc. in 2001 and through it published much of her work. In 2015 she expanded Visionary Living to promote and publish the work of other authors.
Rosemary enjoyed travel throughout the United States, the U.K., and Europe. Though her work kept her on the road for much of the year, she always looked forward to returning home. She maintained a vigorous exercise regimen, which included spinning, weight training and classes at the local gym.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Joseph Redmiles of New Milford, Connecticut; her brother-in-law, David Redmiles, of Desert Hot Springs, California; her sister, Linda Hope Lee, and partner, Ted Ellis, of Woodway, Washington.
The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospice and Visiting Angels of Seattle, Washington for their help in caring for Rosemary as well as the wonderful doctors and staff at Norwalk Hospital and the Whittingham Cancer Center in Norwalk, Connecticut. A special thanks goes out to Doctors Ryan F. Bendl and Richard C. Frank, of Norwalk.
No services at her request.
Interment at Acacia Memorial Park, Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019