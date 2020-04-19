|
|
Rosemary Kelly Stolle
Age 91. Died peacefully April 7, 2020. Rosemary was born in Kansas City, MO on December 9, 1928. She graduated from Bishop Hogan HS and College of Saint Teresa (Avila University).
Rosemary moved to Seattle and married Walter Stolle in 1951. They raised six children. She enjoyed teaching, travel, and church activities.
Celebration of Life after stay-home order ends. Share memories and full obituary at www.beckstributecenter.com
Mail to S. Stolle, 301 Raye St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020