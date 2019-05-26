Rosetta (Toni) Antoinette Ridings



August 24, 1930 ~ May 15, 2019



Toni, a longtime resident of Edmonds, passed away on May 15. She is survived by her husband Stanley, daughters Ruth (Steven) Pollyea of Oro Valley, AZ and Jeanette (Dennis) Chantler of Tacoma and sons Dale (Mary) Ridings of Poulsbo and Dean (Janine) Ridings of Snohomish. Toni leaves behind five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Sokolich and brothers Rodney Mate and Robert Williams.



Toni was a proud graduate of Ballard High School and worked briefly at Pacific Telephone where she met Stan. Toni and Stan were married 69 years.



She was extremely devoted to her family and took great pride in their accomplishments. Whether it was a birth, marriage, anniversary, graduation or a special occasion, Toni was so happy to see her family grow and thrive.



At Toni`s request no services will be held. Treasure your most cherished memories of her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .



www.beckstributecenter.com. Published in The Seattle Times from May 26 to May 29, 2019