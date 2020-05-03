|
Rosie Kokita
Rosie Kokita passed away peacefully on the evening of April 21, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Outside her room, her garden was coming into bloom with the spring flowers she loved so much. Rosie is the daughter of Ikuma and Hana Nakamura, born December 4,
1921 and raised in the Fife valley. The middle sibling to Bess Okawa and Kazuo Nakamura. Rosie met her husband of 71 years during the Japanese American internment in 1942. They lived in Chicago for a short time and then moved back to Seattle and settled in Des Moines where they built their house together and raised their family. Rosie's love of gardening led her to volunteer at the Arboretum in Seattle and the Pacific Bonsai Museum. She also belonged to bonsai groups in Seattle and Normandy Park. She loved being in her garden as much as she loved her family. She was a kind, loving, energetic, strong-willed, dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
She is forever loved by her husband Woody, son Steve Kokita (Kerri), daughters Pam Baker (Jim) and Melissa Balch (Dick), grandchildren Jasmine, Rachel and Stevie, and great-grandchildren Connor and Nora. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Bonsai Museum
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020