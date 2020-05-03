Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Kokita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Kokita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie Kokita Obituary
Rosie Kokita

Rosie Kokita passed away peacefully on the evening of April 21, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Outside her room, her garden was coming into bloom with the spring flowers she loved so much. Rosie is the daughter of Ikuma and Hana Nakamura, born December 4,

1921 and raised in the Fife valley. The middle sibling to Bess Okawa and Kazuo Nakamura. Rosie met her husband of 71 years during the Japanese American internment in 1942. They lived in Chicago for a short time and then moved back to Seattle and settled in Des Moines where they built their house together and raised their family. Rosie's love of gardening led her to volunteer at the Arboretum in Seattle and the Pacific Bonsai Museum. She also belonged to bonsai groups in Seattle and Normandy Park. She loved being in her garden as much as she loved her family. She was a kind, loving, energetic, strong-willed, dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

She is forever loved by her husband Woody, son Steve Kokita (Kerri), daughters Pam Baker (Jim) and Melissa Balch (Dick), grandchildren Jasmine, Rachel and Stevie, and great-grandchildren Connor and Nora. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Bonsai Museum
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -