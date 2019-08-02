|
|
Rosine Bender
Born September 2, 1919 Rosine passed away in her sleep on July 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Maurice in 2008, and daughter Laurie Bender in March of 2017. She leaves behind her son David and daughter in law Dona, grandson Johnathan and great gandchildren John Tyler, Ethan, and Izabella Bender.
She was born in Philadelphia PA the only child of Sam Winokur and Anne Teller-Winokur. She attended college at Penn State and Graduate school at the Columbia school of Social Work. She belonged to many volunteer organizations including the ARC and League of Women Voters. She loved world travel and any kind of ethnic food.
A Celebration of Life will be held
at the Eastshore Unitarian Church
on Saturday, September 28 at 2pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019