Rosita Fothergill



May 14, 1939 - July 31, 2020



Rosita Mahinay Fothergill, born in Hinunagan, Southern Leyte, Philippines entered the gates of heaven on July 31, 2020. Rose resided in Sea-Tac, WA, and raised 5 children. She touched the lives of many with her generosity, kindness, and love. She loved to garden, spend time with her children, grandkids, and church friends. She will be greatly missed by many. Heaven gained a beautiful soul!



She is survived by her 5 children-James Standridge, Teresa Emery, Louisa Ireland, Sabrina Steinback, and Rebekah Harris. 8 grandchildren: Brianna, Ryan, Shelby, Stephanie, Brandon, Jacob, Andrew, and Kristian.



