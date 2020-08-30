1/1
Rosita Mahinay Fothergill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosita Fothergill

May 14, 1939 - July 31, 2020

Rosita Mahinay Fothergill, born in Hinunagan, Southern Leyte, Philippines entered the gates of heaven on July 31, 2020. Rose resided in Sea-Tac, WA, and raised 5 children. She touched the lives of many with her generosity, kindness, and love. She loved to garden, spend time with her children, grandkids, and church friends. She will be greatly missed by many. Heaven gained a beautiful soul!

She is survived by her 5 children-James Standridge, Teresa Emery, Louisa Ireland, Sabrina Steinback, and Rebekah Harris. 8 grandchildren: Brianna, Ryan, Shelby, Stephanie, Brandon, Jacob, Andrew, and Kristian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved