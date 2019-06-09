Resources More Obituaries for Ross Worley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ross E. Worley Jr.

Ross E. Worley, Jr.



January 30, 1928 ~ May 25, 2019



While surrounded by his loving family, Ross E. Worley Jr. peacefully passed away from heart failure on May 25, 2019. Ross lived a full and active life for 91 years. He was born Ross Ellsworth Worley Jr. on January 30, 1928 to the late Ross E. Worley Sr. and Gladys Hannan Worley of Bothell, Washington. He was raised in rural Bothell where he rode his horse to grade school and attended Bothell High School graduating in the class of 1946. Following high school, Ross joined the Army where he faithfully served. Later, he enrolled at the University of Washington and joined the ROTC and was called to duty in the Korean War. In June 1952, Ross married Anne Byington of Seattle, Washington and they lived in Virginia for two years while Ross continued to serve his country.



After Virginia, the couple made their home in Bellevue and Woodinville, Washington for nearly 40 years raising children Colleen, Beverly and David. Ross worked as Vice President of Lynnwood Equipment, a manufacturer of logging and construction equipment. He finished his career at Weyerhaeuser and retired in 1991.



Over the years, Ross continued serving in the Army Reserve and retired as a lieutenant colonel. During the time he was away at summer military training, Anne enjoyed taking the children camping at Odlin Park on Lopez Island, Washington. Ross joined the family on weekends, and they loved Lopez Island so much that they eventually purchased property there. In 1993, they built their new home where he and Anne lived until his passing. At their beautiful home on Flat Point, summers were filled with their children, grandchildren and friends enjoying the beach and the wonders of Lopez Island.



Ross and Anne were avid sailors and Husky fans. The couple was also very committed to community services on the Island. Ross served on the board for the Friends of the Library and the Lopez Island Yacht Club, was the community water commissioner and a Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisor helping people understand Medicare. He was active with Grace Episcopal Church as treasurer and assisted Anne with outreach and the food bank. Ross and Anne once said "We're not happy unless we can make a difference. That seems to be our motivation."



Ross is survived by his loving wife Anne; daughters Colleen Oates and Beverly Newell; son David Worley; sons-in-law Edward Oates and Robert Newell; daughter-in-law Linda Worley; grandchildren Michelle Leslie, Jennifer Kolanko, John Oates, Amy Lockard, Rachel Worley, Gretchen Worley, Mandy Newell and Joe Worley; great grandchildren Camden and Edith Leslie. Also, Mark Leslie, Andrew Kolanko, Jeff Lockard, Yuka Hayashi and Erik Ruaro.



Services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grace Episcopal Church located at 70 Sunset Lane, Lopez Island,



WA. Reception immediately



WA. Reception immediately
following until 5:00 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019