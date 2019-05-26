Home

Ross Lee Lindsey

Ross Lee Lindsey Obituary
Ross Lee Lindsey

August 19, 1957 ~ May 2, 2019

Born Seattle, WA Graduated Hazen High School Renton, WA, 1975. Ross played the guitar and sang beautifully. He was music director in churches in Issauquah, WA and Terrebonne, OR. Moved to Australia in 2002. Survived by his Mother, Coralee Parks, Father, Phillip Lindsey, brother Ron Lindsey, sisters Elizabeth Whitham, Cynthia Barbeau; cousins Kathy and Vernon Bjornstad, Shawna and Jason Brubaker and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
