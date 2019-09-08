|
Ross William Cruikshank
Ross was born April 25, 1954 at Doctors Hospital in Seattle to Bill and Lucille Cruikshank. As a young boy in Port Orchard, his happiest days were spent playing with his cousins on their grandparents' farm. Ross' early diagnosis with Type 1 Diabetes brought the family to Seattle, where they settled in the Fauntleroy neighborhood. Ross never let his illness slow down his gregarious nature and he quickly made friends at the Fauntleroy Grade School and Denny Middle School that he would keep for a lifetime. He spoke fondly and often of his days in Fauntleroy, especially Lincoln Park, where he played with friends, swam, and learned to fish. At age 14 his first job was selling newspapers at the Fauntleroy ferry dock.
As an adult, Ross lived in California and Hawaii before returning to Seattle and starting a family of his own. He balanced his love for family with the demands of a career in car sales and the close friendships he made at work. Ross will be remembered for the spirits he raised with his optimism and the rooms he brightened with his humor. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be terribly missed.
Ross is survived by his sons Alex (Ali) and Matt; brother Scott (Mary) and sister Becky (Henry); niece Katie; nephews Andy and Christian; grandniece Ava; grandnephews Colton and Aiden; and dog Ozzie.
The family will have a private celebration of Ross's life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019