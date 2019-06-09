Roy Charles Skibo



Age 95, passed away peacefully in Redmond, Washington on June 3, 2019. He was born in Spokane, Washington on September 18, 1923 to Frank & Cecelia Skibo. Roy graduated from Ballard High School in 1941, and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps immediately after. Roy was an Airforce Cpl., stationed on the Island of Tinian in the South Pacific until the end of World War II.



After the war he returned to Seattle, Washington where he attended Pacific Lutheran College. He enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball in high school and college. At Pacific Lutheran his team won the 1948 WINCO Baseball Championship, and Roy earned his BA Degree. Roy went on to coach football for the Boys' Club Bear Midgets between 1967 and 1973.



Roy married the love of his life, Betty Mobbs whom he met while in college at Pacific Lutheran. They have celebrated almost 70 years of marriage together. Roy specialized in Industrial Sales, and worked at several businesses throughout his career. He belonged to the Seattle Italian Club for many years, and was a long time member of the Bellevue VFW post 2995, as well as the Ballard Elks Lodge.



Roy is survived by his wife Betty, and several other friends and family members.



A graveside service will be held



in his honor on Thursday June 13,



in his honor on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133, at 11:00am Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019