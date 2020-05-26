|
|
Roy Dexter Taylor
1932 ~ 2020
Roy Taylor passed away April 13, 2020 from congestive heart failure.
Roy attended North Queen Anne and Queen Anne High, graduating in 1951. He studied at Edison Technical, then apprenticed in Boeing's iconic red barn. As manufacturing planner at Plant 2, he was a member of the Duwamish Blade Society.
In the 1970s, Roy managed Chef's Campers, building vehicles for paraplegic drivers, Seattle's original Medic-One units, and ambulances for the Alaska Pipeline.
Roy kept his sharp mind focused on favorite pursuits, travel, fishing and story-telling, publishing a story on his blog www.Old-Roy.com the day before he died.
He leaves his wife Ethel Halvorson Taylor, children Nancy Bartlett and Dale Taylor, step-children, Alena Yuhl, Lisa Keck, Cheryl Alvarez and Mike Halvorson, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held later. To be notified, contact [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020