Roy Fujiwara Obituary
Age 101, Roy passed away at home in Honolulu, HI on Nov. 16, 2019. Roy was born Feb. 15, 1918 in Seattle, Wa. After Pearl Harbor he enlisted and later joined the 100/442 RCT. He was wounded at Mt Folgorito, Italy and sent to Texas to recover. Roy later married Sei Kanogawa-Ikeda and had a son Tod. After Sei passed in 2012, he moved to Honolulu to live with Tod until his passing.

Roy's Celebration of Life Service was held at NVC Memorial Hall on February 15, 2020. His final resting place is Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
