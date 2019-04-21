|
|
Roy H. Coon
12/1/1925 ~ 3/29/2019
Roy passed away peacefully at Mt. St. Vincents. Leaving wife Bette, children: Doug, Jeff, Pam
and Susan, their spouses, 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grand-children, 3 great-grandchildren, and a very large extended family. Celebration of Life to be held May 11th at Camp Long 12:00-4:00. Internment to be at Tahoma National Cemetery. For more details and to sign guest book, please see: https://funerals.coop/obituaries/roy-coon.html
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019