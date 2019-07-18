Roy H. Johnson



Roy H. Johnson passed away at age 76 in Everett, WA, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Geri) Johnson; his sister, Diane (George) Steele; daughters, Janet Wickersheim and Laura (Andrew) Murphy; grandchildren, Kyle and Sophie Wickersheim, and Emma and Daniel Murphy; he is also survived by stepbrothers, James (Margaret) Leary and John (Louise) Leary.



Roy is preceded in death by his mother and father, Leona and Roy Johnson; his brother, Robert Johnson; and his stepmother, Regina Johnson.



Roy was born September 11, 1942 in Renton, WA. He grew up in Renton, graduated from Renton High School in 1960 and earned a teaching degree in Physical Education from WSU in 1966. He taught for the school districts of Ephrata, Basin City, Lake Washington, and in Hohenfels, Germany. He retired from Los Angeles Unified School District.



He was an avid tennis player, photographer, square dancer, and skilled at writing booklets and program books for the square dancers on his computer. He also wrote a family newsletter each month.



The family would like to extend special and heartfelt thanks for the help and caring from



Brookdale Silver Lake,



Providence Hospice Care and the Square Dance Community.



Funeral Service will be held on



Saturday, July 20th at 1:00PM at



St. Mary Magdalen Parish



8517 7th Ave SE, Everett 98208



Interment, Holyrood Cemetery



205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, 98155.



A reception will follow.



Donations may be made in Roy's name to the UW Foundation,



Memo line: UW Medicine,



"ADRC Square Dance"



C/O Courtney Stringer,



Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195



More information on the ADRC



(Alzheimer's Disease Research Center) can be found on the website remembertodance.org.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times from July 18 to July 19, 2019