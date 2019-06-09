Roy H. Sundquist



Roy H. Sundquist, passed away peacefully, May 23, 2019 at the age of 88. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan Louise Ward Sundquist. He was the son of Erik Evert and Lillian Josephine Sundquist and brother to Eleanor, Elvie Olsen (Selmer) and Glen Sundquist (Irene).



Roy is survived by his daughter, Diane Shrewsbury (Bob), and



son Harold Sundquist (Yolanda). He will also be remembered fondly by his three grandchildren, Kristin Sonon (Daniel), Russell Shrewsbury (Jessica) and Ross Shrewsbury (Kathryne). He was lovingly referred to as "Bompa" by his seven great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Gabriel



and Lillian Sonon, Renner and Reign Shrewsbury, Rowan and Scarlett Shrewsbury.



Roy served in the Navy during the Korean War and from there worked as a Crane Operator to the Superintendent for Ness Crane Service in Ballard for over 30 years.



Roy loved to fish, hunt, clam dig, play pool and travel with Joanie.



The family wishes to thank all the staff at Edmonds Landing and Hospice for their unconditional support and love to our Dad.



Military honors for Roy will be



held at Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th Street,



Kent, WA on Thursday, June 13th



promptly at 1:00pm.



Lunch will follow at 13 Coins



18000 International Blvd, Seatac, WA



"Though absent you are very near, still loved, still missed



and very dear." Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary