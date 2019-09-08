|
Roy James Moceri
Roy James Moceri was born on July 17, 1929, the oldest of three children, to Pete and Annie (Pace) Moceri in Seattle, Washington. Roy went on to the University of Washington and earned his Phi Beta Kappa key. He graduated from the UW Law School, was Editor of the Law Review and a member of the order of the coif. After graduation, he went on US Navy active duty as a Lt. JAG serving as a legal officer on the USS Philippine Sea visiting Japan, the Philippines, and Hawaii. After active duty in 1955, Roy began the practice of law - joining the firm of Brethorst, Fowler, Bateman, Reed, and McClure - where he specialized in insurance defense until his retirement. He was a senior partner and a former president of the Washington State Bar Association. Roy had a love of history, Winston Churchill, opera, the fine arts, and he appreciated fine wine. Roy also enjoyed the family home in Friday Harbor, cigars, fishing, politics, gourmet-cooking, and gardening. Roy and his wife Donna traveled extensively.
Roy passed away on August 15, 2019, and is predeceased by his parents, Pete Moceri and Annie Moceri Lindsley, his sister Gloria Lee and brother Frank. He leaves his wife Donna, his children Elizabeth, Jonathan, Alison and Francesca (Michael Brown), and his step-children Lewis (Trent Davis), Wendee (David Freedman), and Polla, and granddaughter Maya.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019