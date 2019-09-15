|
|
Roy Y. Ikeda
May 9, 1934 ~ September 8, 2019
Born in Seattle to John and Kiyo Ikeda. Graduated from Cleveland High and the University of Washington, with a Master's degree from Seattle University. Retired from the Seattle Public School District.
Preceded in death by wife, Jane Ikeda. Survived by partner Aurora Escame; daughter Jana (Greg) Hammerquist; son Neil (Marita), daughter Gayle (Chris) Scott; seven grandchildren; 1 great-grandson.
No services at his request. Remembrances to Seattle Public Schools scholarship program or the . Sign Roy's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019