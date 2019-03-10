Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Rozella Ann White

Rozella Ann White Obituary
Rozella Ann White

Rozella, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be

Thursday, March 14th, at 7:30pm

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15th at 11:00am

BOTH services will be held at

St. Stephen the Martyr

13055 SE 192nd St, Renton, 98058 Burial will follow on

Saturday, March 16th at 11:00am Gethsemane Cemetery.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
