Rozella Ann White
Rozella, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
A Recitation of the Rosary will be
Thursday, March 14th, at 7:30pm
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15th at 11:00am
BOTH services will be held at
St. Stephen the Martyr
13055 SE 192nd St, Renton, 98058 Burial will follow on
Saturday, March 16th at 11:00am Gethsemane Cemetery.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019