Rubin Salant
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rubin Salant, age 86, recently of Charlotte, NC, (previously of Brooklyn, NY, Seattle, WA, and Williams Island, FL), on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was a remarkable individual who, as a pioneer real estate developer in Seattle, was responsible for highly successful residential and commercial projects.
Rubin had a zest for life; He was an avid boater, tennis player, and world traveler. He loved to laugh and reveled in the company of friends and family. He had a generous and giving heart to family, friends, and employees. Rubin's generosity truly made a difference in the world, as the building named in his honor at Ben-Gurion University in Israel demonstrates. He also was a great supporter of Temple Beth El, in Hollywood, FL.
Rubin was all about family. He provided well for his children and highly valued education. He earned his business degree at the University of Washington after serving in the Air Force, and was awarded an honorary Doctorate for his support of education and scholarships. He showed the world to his daughters Renee, Robin, and Camille. They feel blessed to have had Rubin as their father.
Rubin adored his grandchildren Sierra, Sage, Collin, Simone, and Aya. He is also survived by his beloved sisters, Sara Salant Traugot, of New York, NY, and Blanche Salant Weaver, of Paris, France. Rubin remained close with his former wife and business partner Ruth Salant throughout his life.
Rubin was preceded in death by former wives Hermine Pruzan and Hardy Steele. He remained close with the Pruzan family. Rubin is survived by his last, former wife Marcella Lieberman.
Rubin's family deeply appreciates Denise Evans, his primary caregiver, for her dedicated and caring service during the last few years. Rubin's spirit is cherished and missed by family and friends who celebrated and danced with him annually at his New Year's parties.
Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens, located at 4900 Griffin Rd., in Davie, FL, on Sunday, December 15, at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Rubin's family asks to please consider a donation to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CAF) at https://curealz.org.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019