Ruby Ayako Yasui



Ruby Ayako Yasui, 98, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. She was born February 17,



1921, in Lingle, Wyoming. She later moved to Seattle where she lived with her family for over 70 years. Ruby loved the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and enjoyed the climate, the many outdoor activities and following the local sports teams. She worked in the medical field and spent many years working at Providence and Harborview Hospitals.



Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Kiyoshi, of 68 years in 2012. She is survived by sons: Kenneth (Joann), Ronald, daughter Alice and grandchildren Shawn and Timmy.



A private family memorial and interment was held at the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery. Remembrances in Ruby Yasui's name may be made to the Seattle Buddhist Church (Gojikai, Ohmi Club or Fujinkai) or an organization of your choosing. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary