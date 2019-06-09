Ruby Marie Carmichael



February 14, 1921 ~ June 1, 2019



On Saturday, June 1, 2019 Ruby went to be with the love of her life, her husband Doug Carmichael.



She had led a full life for 98 years. Her early childhood was spent in Chile, S.A. where her father worked for Anaconda Copper. (He had met and fell in love with the town doctor's daughter, Charo, and they married in 1919). Ruby and her sister, Carmen, lived on their small farm "La Quinta San Miguel" until the family moved to Seattle when they were teenagers. Ruby was always very proud of her latin heritage. She attended Roosevelt HS ('39) and then the UW ('43). She met Doug Carmichael at a party in 1941 and they were married in September, 1942. After WWII they settled in Seattle in the View Ridge neighborhood and raised their family: Terry, Tony and Tina (the three T's) Ruby taught spanish in the Seattle schools and was a Docent at SAM. She created and led the first SAM tour in the Spanish language. She continued teaching Spanish into her 80's.



After the kids had moved out Ruby and Doug travelled in their Winnebago. They went all around the U.S. They also travelled to Europe and Mexico. In 2003 they moved to Cristwood retirement community in Shoreline, WA, where they lived until Doug passed away in 2011. She continued living there until the need for more constant care arose. She is now with Doug and will forever be in our hearts as the matriarch of our extended family.



Ruby is survived by her sister Carmen, her children Maria Teresa (Rod deceased), Doug (Kathy), and Christina Marie (Pat) as well as 8 grandchildren (Rachel, Nicole (Joe), Rodney (Jenny), Matthew (Solvig), Drew, Mariko (Scott), Katie (Eric) and Krystyn (Robyn)) and 10 great grands: Charles, Robert, Addie, Ellie, Louis, Rory, Molly, Aiko, Ryota and Ruby. There will be a memorial get together at a future date for friends and family.



