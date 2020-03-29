|
Ruby Marie Knudson
Ruby Marie (Oettle) Knudson passed away March 7, 2020.
Dearly loved mother, grand-mother, aunt, and friend, she will be forever missed. Ruby was born October 9, 1931 in Dazey, North Dakota and grew up in Cooperstown. At 13 she began working at Stones Cafe and at 15 met a young man with a curl on his forehead and a leather jacket. After he left a 50 cent tip, Ruby knew this guy was very special. Jerry and Ruby were married in 1951 and lived in Renton, raising their 3 daughters until his death in 1998.
In addition to her career as a Mom, she was an active volunteer in her children's schools, worked at Boeing and was a volunteer at church as a quilter and a Holy Roller (lefse maker).
Ruby bravely faced the challenges of a progressive neurological disorder that slowly limited her ability to do the gardening, baking and cooking for those she loved. This disorder could not quench her love of her family, her appreciation of the beauty of nature and her desire to create. It also could not diminish her wonderful wit and feistiness. She filled the world around her with her art, humor and kindness. She inspired us with her positive attitude, grit and courage.
Ruby is survived by her daughters Kim (Kon) Roumeliotis, Kerril (Jack) Reilly and Keely (Mike) Coughlin, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gerald and her brother Harold.
The Memorial will be postponed until a later date. More information is at Greenwood Memorial. Remembrances can be given to Saint Jude Hospital or Cross and Crown Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020