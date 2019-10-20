Home

Rudolf V. Mueller

Rudolf V. Mueller

Rudolf V. Mueller (Rudi) of Camano Island WA Rudi was born April 5, 1933 in Schwaz, Tyrol, Austria, died September 25, 2019 on Camano Island, WA. Sponsored by friends from Seattle, he immigrated to the U. S. in 1956, served in the U. S. Army, later settled in Everett, then Camano Island in 1970. He is survived by his wife Roberta (Bobbie) and 3 children, Victor, Sabina and Mark, family exchange students Kathi of Germany, Riikka of Finland and many nieces and nephews. Rudi earned a law degree from University of Washington and practiced law for 54 years. He greatly valued his law license and was still updating his legal education until a few weeks before his death. Celebration of Life Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island WA. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA, at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Rudi's name, please consider Seattle Children's Hosp. (www.seattlechildrens.org, P. O. Box 5371, Seattle WA 98145-5005) or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
