Rudy Bruno Libra



June 11, 1931 ~ February 22, 2019



Rodolfo Renato Tonino Libra was born in Micigliano, Italy to Bruno Libra and Maria Gregori.



Rudy grew up in Rome while it was occupied first by German and then by American forces. His father spent 5 years in Bergen-Belsen as a POW, so Rudy became the "man of the house" at a young age to provide for his mother and sisters.



At 18, Rudy joined the Italian Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. In 1953, on a trip to Seattle, he met Bonnie Lou Beito. After a brief courtship, she followed him to San Diego, where they married on July 22, 1954. He was discharged from the Navy and settled with his new wife in the Columbia City neighborhood.



Rudy worked several jobs to support his growing family. In 1964 he became an American citizen, and in 1966 he realized his dream of taking the entire family to Italy for six weeks to meet his extended family.



On returning to Seattle, Rudy took a job as a District Advisor in the Circulation Dept. at the Seattle Times, and went on to become one of their top performers in his first year there. He retired from the Times in 1993.



Rudy is preceded in death by his beloved son, Douglas Bruno (1982) and beloved wife, Bonnie (1996).



He is survived by his second wife, Judith Johnson Wharton, and by his adoring children: Lisa Libra Gargiulo (Ciro), David Libra (Cathy), Tania Libra Cain, and Marina Libra. Rudy is also survived by his sisters, Velia and Fiorella, as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in



Renton. Viewing from 10am - 12:30pm. Service at 12:30.



Burial to follow.