Rupert Dorn



March 15, 1930 ~ June 17, 2020



Rupert Dorn passed away June 17, 2020 after his battle with dementia. He was born March 15, 1930 in Villach, Austria to Anna and Valentine Dorn. He spent 25 years in Austria and became a mechanical and electrical engineer. Looking for adventure Rupert left Austria for Canada. In 1955 Boeing was recruiting engineers bringing him to Seattle where he worked for 32 years.



Rupert found Seattle surroundings much like his beautiful Austria. He would ski, hike, jogged, enjoyed watching professional boxing and was an avid chess player. He continued these spare time activities after retirement. His single days ended when he met Dolores and they were married for 61 years. They settled in their Capitol Hill home for 57 years and filled it with their family of four sons and having many enjoyable times entertaining visiting friends.



Rupert and Dolores were active for many years with the Austria Club of Washington, serving on committees and he enjoyed taking groups on hikes in the Cascades. Rupert would travel each year to Austria to be with his mother and through the years with their family. Many knew him for the endless projects on his house inside and out, big or small.



He leaves behind his wife Dolores, sons Peter, Paul (Sadrina) Alex (Stacy), Eric, four granddaughters, Julia, Tabitha, Olivia, Josie, family and international extended family and friends. His life ended with the loving care from the staff at Aegis on Madison.



Rupert was remembered with a private family mass at St. Joseph Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:



St. Joseph Church, 732 18th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.



