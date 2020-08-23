Rush N. Riese(1952 ~ 2020)Rush N. Riese of Medina passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 68 following a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Rush was born in Seattle in 1952 to Rae and John N. Riese of Medina. He graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Washington State University, and earned his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 1977. While in law school, Rush met his best friend and the love of his life, Susan Robinson. It was many years in the making, as they had grown up just blocks apart, and Rush had been her paperboy. Their nearly 41-year marriage brimmed with laughter, love, and fun as they raised a family in Redmond and then returned to Medina to settle on the property where Rush grew up.Rush worked for 35 years in the title insurance and escrow industry as in-house counsel and in management positions for several major national underwriters. He retired in 2014 and then enjoyed six years traveling, cruising, and taking long neighborhood walks with Susan. He was a member of the Meydenbauer Bay Yacht Club and the Washington State Bar Association, served as president of the Washington Land Title Association, and generously gave his time and counsel as a board member of Community Homes and Hotstart.Rush loved cranking up classic rock, power boating through the San Juans, and driving fast cars. He was known for his intelligence, humor, compassion, and patience, and for being a great guy.In addition to his wife, Rush is survived by his daughter Katherine Al-Khoury and her husband Sam of Bothell; his son Brett Riese and his wife Lisa of Renton; and his three grandchildren Shelby, Jason, and Layla. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rush's memory to Community HomesGo Cougs.