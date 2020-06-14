Russell Clifford Alexander
Russell Clifford Alexander

August 5, 1928 ~ May 12, 2020

Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Born in Seattle to Russell Rhodes and Blanche Corbin. Russell attended Holy Rosary and Seattle Prep graduating in 1946. He sailed aboard Victory ships, later enlisted in the Air Force. After retiring as a longshoreman (I.L.W.U. Local 19) on the Seattle waterfront, Russell was always on the move with many interests and friends who knew him where ever he went. Russell and his wife Ursula remained active in retirement becoming snowbirds.

Russell is preceded in death by his sisters, Lucy White and Adele Mason. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ursula, sister Andrea Hosfield, brother Jerry Rhodes, sons Chuck and Tom Alexander, step sons Tom, Ken, and Henning Larsen, step daughters Pam Lucas and Debi Mason, two nephews, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren including a childhood friend Donald Werlech. A small grave side service was held 6/12/20.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
