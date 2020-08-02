Russell Earl Parthemer
Russell Earl Parthemer passed peacefully on June 28, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Bremerton WA on February 16, 1927 to Russell A. and Gertrude A. Parthemer, the second of three children. Russ grew up in Bremerton during the buildup to WWII. He graduated from Bremerton HS in 1945. Russ played on some very talented Bremerton HS basketball teams which included many future teammates at the college level. Upon graduation, duty called, and Russ was drafted into the U.S. Navy. He served as an Apprentice Seaman 1C until he was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon his discharge, he hitchhiked home from San Diego to Bremerton to continue his life in the "greatest generation".
In the fall of 1947, Russ enrolled in Olympic Junior College to continue his education. He also starred for the basketball team. He was recruited to the University of Washington and played 3 years for the Huskies. While attending school, Russ joined the Delta Chi fraternity, where he met many lifelong friends. He graduated from the UW in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, Russ started out in the clothing industry with Pacific Trail. He then moved into the frozen food business as a salesman. Eventually, he was recruited into the Insurance business as an Underwriter at Fireman's Fund. The Insurance field would be his career path the rest of his working life.
1951 was also a big year for Russ on a personal level as he met his future wife Phyllis Larson on a blind date set up by close friends. She would become his wife on August 22, 1953. The newlyweds initially lived on Mercer Island, then moved to a new development named Robinswood in southeast Bellevue in 1957. They soon welcomed their first son Eric, then a year and a half later a second son, Craig. The family was set, time to create family memories to last a lifetime!!
Russ moved from the Insurance underwriting side of the business to the Insurance Brokerage sales side during this time. He moved from Clise & Cummins, to Thieme, Morris, & Starr, and eventually started his own business, Totem Agencies Inc. in 1975. Russ dutifully served his customers for over 35 years and passed on the family business to his sons as part of his legacy. During this time, Russ and Phyllis moved to Sahalee on the Sammamish Plateau in 1978. They lived together in the same house until Phyllis' passing in 2017. They had been married for 64 years.
Russ had a lifelong enjoyment of sports. In addition to playing AAU basketball post-graduation, he dabbled in fast pitch softball. Russ liked to compete. He was also an outstanding tennis player, skier, and golfer - pretty much all self taught. He coached numerous youth basketball and baseball teams of his boys for years. His goal was to be positive with praise, and encourage "your best effort" at all times.
As a graduate of the UW, Russ was, of course a huge fan of his alma mater. He and Phyllis were Husky Football season ticket holders for many years. Attending Husky basketball games with his sons, when they were young, was one of his joys. Russ was also a huge Sonics, Seahawks, and Mariners fan. At one time or another, he had season tickets for all three. Attending the 1991 UW Football Rose Bowl game with his grandsons Ryan and Shaun was a highlight as a fan.
Russ shared a world of adventures with his wife Phyllis over their 64 year marriage. They traveled to Europe, Hong, Kong, Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean with family and friends. They especially enjoyed "cruising" the world's oceans. Summer trips to Disneyland, Disney World, Sea World, Universal Studios, etc.....were always on the agenda with an ever expanding family of grandkids and great grandkids. Russ also thoroughly enjoyed, and supported, the sports and other activities of his sons, their children, and great grandchildren. He was a super fan!! Russ was attending sports of his great grandchildren into his 90's. After the game, no matter the outcome, he always found something positive to express........that was "Dad"!!
Russ was a loving son, sibling, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He excelled at all six. He was giving of his time and always made you feel important. He extended kindness to all and was always an understanding listener. Russ was truly a gentleman in every sense of the word. He is dearly missed by his family and friends. Russ was truly the kindest and gentlest of souls. The world is a better place because he was in it.
Russ was preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis, his parents Russell and Gertrude, his older brother Robert, and his great grandson Gavin. He is survived by his sister Louise Morberg; sons Eric (Deby) and Craig (Joni); grandchildren Ryan (Cheryl), Shaun (Shannon), Jennifer Watson (Simon), Taylor (Chelsea), and Shelby; great grandchildren Macie, Camdyn, and Annalee.
A "Celebration of Life" for Russ will be scheduled at a later date.
