Russell Howard Christiansen Jr.


1946 - 2019
Russell Howard Christiansen Jr. Obituary
was born August 6, 1946 in Tacoma, Washington to Bernice S. Swanberg and Russell Christiansen Sr. After a brief illness, Russ passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on July 28, 2019. Russ was proud to call Tacoma, home and cherished growing up there, playing for the Cheney Studs football team, racing soapbox derby cars, attending many Daffodil parades.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Christiansen, his sister(s), Kristine Woodward, Deborah Long his step son, Scott Kimbel (Kelly) and step daughter Suzy Eberle (Jeff), his son Erik Christiansen (Katie) and his grandchildren, Kelsea Clayton (Heath), Sarah Petosa, Kenny Kimbel, Bobby Petosa, and Sophia and Lauren Christiansen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Swanberg and Russell Christiansen, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Boys and Girls Club or The Medic One Foundation in Russ's memory. Details on a celebration of life and detailed obituary, please visit www.beckstributecenter.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
