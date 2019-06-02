|
Russell John Svardal
Russell J. Svardal passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 56. Preceded by his parents, Ron and Norma Svardal. Survived by siblings Ray (Lynn) Krista (Paul Vaabene), his nephews Andrew (Grette), Owen, and Erik, and grandniece Victoria. Russell spent his youth playing baseball and was known as the "big lefty that threw gas!" In adulthood, Russell loved spending time and vacationing with his family. He also loved catching up with friends over food and drinks. Remembrances can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital in his memory.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30th at Hamburger Harry's II in Edmonds, WA from 10- 2 PM
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019