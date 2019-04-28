Russell Lee Bucklin



Russell Lee Bucklin, Sr. passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 20, 2019 of complications associated with his long battle with heart disease.



Born in Tacoma, WA on August 15, 1936 to Gerald and Mary Bucklin, Russ attended Marymount Military Academy and Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in electrical engineering.



He went to work for Seattle City Light, where he worked on preparations for the 1962 Worlds Fair. Afterwards, Russ began investing in real estate and opened several restaurants in the University District.



Russ was an avid ballroom dancer and a fixture on the PNW tennis scene. One of his proudest achievements in tennis was earning the #1 PNW ranking in both the the 50+ and 55+ age divisions for men's singles in the same year.



Russ founded Forest Crest Athletic Club 43 years ago and it continues to hold its original charm.



Russ lived a long and eventful life, always on his own terms, always looking ahead to the next adventure. He was an accomplished athlete, entrepreneur and real estate investor.



Russ leaves behind eight children and seventeen grandchildren. A prayer service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima church in Seattle.



A Celebration of Russ's life will be held on Sunday, May 5th



at Forest Crest Athletic Club. Doors will open at 3:00 pm and



the Celebration will begin at 4:00.



Please call FCAC at 425-774-0014



for details. Anyone who knew Russ and wishes to join us in celebrating his life is warmly invited. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary