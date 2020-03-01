|
Russell Ruland Fosmire
Russell Ruland Fosmire peacefully took his last breath on February 21, 2020, with family by his side. He was born on January 13, 1927, in Pittsburg, Kansas to Rev. G. Russell Fosmire and Mabel Ruland Fosmire. He spent his early years in small, eastern Kansas farming and oil communities as the Methodist ministry called his father to serve.
He graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City in 1945, served in the U.S. Army as an X-ray technician until 1946, and remained in Germany as a civilian employee until his marriage to Martha Volkmer in 1947. Upon returning to Kansas with his bride, he earned a Bachelors and a Masters degree in History and Government from Kansas State University while working part time as a grocery clerk and later as manager of a "motion picture" theater.
In 1955, the family moved to Seattle where he taught Social Studies and Business until 1965. During these years, he and Martha packed their five children into the station wagon and took summer road trips to visit family and camp out in National Parks throughout the western U.S. and Canada. With five children and college on the horizon, he accepted an administrative position with the Seattle School District and worked in Employee Relations as a contract negotiator until 1977 and a building administrator until his retirement in 1985. During those years, he and Martha were able to travel to Europe several times and visit her relatives in Germany.
He was faithful to his Methodist upbringing as an active member of the University United Methodist Temple until his late eighties. The family began attending Sunday school and services there in 1956. As a member of the Greenwood Masonic Lodge, he achieved the honor of Worshipful Master. Being quite the handyman with nonstop remodel projects, he instilled a can-do attitude in his children who continue in the do-it-yourself tradition.
In 1994, he married Nancy J. Caling who shared his love of opera and the symphony and with whom he enjoyed the last twenty-five years of his life, traveling and attending performances at Benaroya Hall while he was still able. They moved into the Horizon House in 2010 where he enjoyed many interesting and accomplished people. Ever the educator, he taught a world history class there well into his eighties.
As a proud, loving father and grandfather, he imparted a sense of purpose, social justice, money management, and love of family. Not to mention his optimism and "gift of gab". Like his mother, he archived everything of historic and memorable value, organized in boxes of meticulously labeled file folders, as well as thousands of slides from decades of travel.
He was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Garst, by the mother of his children Martha Volkmer, and is survived by his wife, Nancy, his loving brother Dr. George Fosmire (Jean) of Dallas, TX, children David Fosmire (Shelley) of Shoreline, Ann Van Eck (Richard) of Belfair, George Fosmire of Newport, OR, Monica Weber of Snohomish, and Dr. Daniel Fosmire (Christine) of Seattle, as well as six grandchildren, one great grandson, five nieces and three nephews and their families. He will be dearly missed by all those who appreciated his humor, his voluntary advice, his passion for politics, and enjoyed his anecdotes about life and history.
A celebration of his life will be held on March 21st at University United Methodist Temple from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, we re-quest donations to UW Medicine at
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020