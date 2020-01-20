|
|
Ruth Aadland Straume
Age 90, treasured wife, mother, grandmother, passed away January 10th 2020. She was born December 25th 1929 in Karmoy, Norway, and was a long term resident of this area.
Ruth traveled from Norway to the US in the 1950s. Shortly after, she returned to Norway to attend nursing school. She was hired at Swedish Medical Hospital in Seattle. She took great pride in being an RN and stayed in touch with many that worked in the field. She met her husband, Nils, and they were married soon after. They had two sons and she recommitted her life to being a homemaker. She was an avid reader, and a devout Christian. She was loved for her wisdom, wit and family devotion. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two sons, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nils, and two siblings; Arne and Ellen.
A viewing will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, January 23rd from 3-5pm. Funeral will be January 24, 1pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 20, 2020