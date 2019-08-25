|
Ruth Adele Sinton
Ruth Sinton was born on August 30, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Seattle, she passed away at the age of 94 on Monday June 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, brother, son and 4 husbands. She is survived by her sister, brother, daughter and many grand/great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ruth lived in the Seattle area working at various jobs raising her family and later in life became part of the Love Israel Family for over 10 years. In 1987 she moved into the Four Freedoms Senior living apartments to care for her aging mother. Ruth spent the next 32 years living at the Four Freedoms and becoming an active community advocate. She was an avid supporter and member of the Democratic Party and also supported and financial donated too many community groups such as Group Health, Medic One, and various Veterans Services.
A celebration of her life will be held on September 7, 2019 at the Bitter Lake Community Center, 13035 Linden Avenue North, Seattle 98133 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019