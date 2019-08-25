Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Sinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Adele Sinton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Adele Sinton Obituary
Ruth Adele Sinton

Ruth Sinton was born on August 30, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Seattle, she passed away at the age of 94 on Monday June 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, brother, son and 4 husbands. She is survived by her sister, brother, daughter and many grand/great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ruth lived in the Seattle area working at various jobs raising her family and later in life became part of the Love Israel Family for over 10 years. In 1987 she moved into the Four Freedoms Senior living apartments to care for her aging mother. Ruth spent the next 32 years living at the Four Freedoms and becoming an active community advocate. She was an avid supporter and member of the Democratic Party and also supported and financial donated too many community groups such as Group Health, Medic One, and various Veterans Services.

A celebration of her life will be held on September 7, 2019 at the Bitter Lake Community Center, 13035 Linden Avenue North, Seattle 98133 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.