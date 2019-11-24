|
Ruth Alice Rudolph Bertschy
Ruth Alice Rudolph Bertschy of Burien, WA, passed away peacefully at her home on October 25, 2019 following an illness. Ruth was born on October 27, 1934 in Leavenworth, WA. to Gus and Laurie Rudolph. She was the middle child in a family of 7 children. She graduated from Peshastin High School in 1952 and went to work at the Peshastin Fruit Growers Association working in the office. In 1953 she married Earl Whaley and they had 2 children. When that marriage ended, she moved to Seattle in 1965. It was at that time that she married her husband Jack Bertschy, and they had 1 son. Ruth loved to garden and bake but most of all she loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Gus; mother, Laurie; brother, Don; sisters, Margaret, Dorothy and Shirley and her husband Jack. She is survived by her sons, John Whaley of Wenatchee, WA; Carson Bertschy of Seattle; and daughter Deborah Lewis (Jay) of Spanaway, WA; 2 grandchildren Jeremy Noerenberg (Jody) of Renton, and Brandi Pivar (Michael) of Seattle plus 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters; Jean and Judy (Chet), and sisters-in-law June & Velta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her.
A celebration of her life will be
held on Saturday December 7 at
1 PM at Bonney Watson Funeral
Home, 16445 International Blvd.
SeaTac WA 98188.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019