Ruth Alice Straus
Born on October 11, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ralph Schmidt and Ella (Radtke) Schmidt, Ruth passed away peacefully early on August 1, 2019, in Bothell, Washington after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Jerome (Rome) Straus. Ruth was the first woman in her family to graduate from college, obtaining a B.S. in Mathematics in 1949 from the University of Wisconsin. She is survived by her four children - Joseph, Gail, Jonathan (Michelle), and James (Lori), her three grandsons -
Justin (Amber), Jacob & Luke, & her great-grandson - Jonathan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Homeward Pets Adoption Center in Woodinville, WA:
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019