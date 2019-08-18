Home

Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
713 CENTRAL AVE N
KENT, WA 98032
(253) 852-2620
Ruth Alice Straus

Ruth Alice Straus
Ruth Alice Straus

Born on October 11, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ralph Schmidt and Ella (Radtke) Schmidt, Ruth passed away peacefully early on August 1, 2019, in Bothell, Washington after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Jerome (Rome) Straus. Ruth was the first woman in her family to graduate from college, obtaining a B.S. in Mathematics in 1949 from the University of Wisconsin. She is survived by her four children - Joseph, Gail, Jonathan (Michelle), and James (Lori), her three grandsons -

Justin (Amber), Jacob & Luke, & her great-grandson - Jonathan.

A memorial service will be held at

Noon on Thursday, August 22 at

Marlatt Funeral Home

713 Central Avenue N, Kent, WA.

For more details please visit

www.marlattfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Homeward Pets Adoption Center in Woodinville, WA:

www.homewardpet.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
