In Loving Memory
Ruth Ann (Jensen) Maxwell
Born July 23, 1938
Died at home in
Seattle Washington July 31, 2019
She is survived by her husband George W. Maxwell. They were married for 59 years as of this last February. Daughter Lori A. Maxwell and granddaughter Candace A. Sharp; she has two great grandsons, Logan E. Sharp and William L. Sharp. She was preceded in death by her son Greg W. Maxwell
Services for Ruth Maxwell will be at Evergreen Washelli
in Seattle at 1:00 PM
A Reception to follow at the Maxwell's Home
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019