Ruth Ann Maxwell


1938 - 2019
Ruth Ann Maxwell Obituary
In Loving Memory

Ruth Ann (Jensen) Maxwell

Born July 23, 1938

Died at home in

Seattle Washington July 31, 2019

She is survived by her husband George W. Maxwell. They were married for 59 years as of this last February. Daughter Lori A. Maxwell and granddaughter Candace A. Sharp; she has two great grandsons, Logan E. Sharp and William L. Sharp. She was preceded in death by her son Greg W. Maxwell

Services for Ruth Maxwell will be at Evergreen Washelli

in Seattle at 1:00 PM

A Reception to follow at the Maxwell's Home
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
