Ruth Ann Rosenbach



Ruth Ann (Nissen) Rosenbach passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. She was born in Osmond, Nebraska in 1925 to Adolph and Mary Nissen. Ruth Ann was the sixth of seven siblings and a twin with her brother, Russel. She is the last surviving member of her birth family. She and her late husband, Rex, moved their family to Redmond about 60 years ago. Eventually they built a home in Duvall on a small acreage to enjoy retirement. After her husband's death in 2001, Ruth Ann moved back to Redmond.



Ruth Ann devoted many years of service to her home church, Redmond United Methodist. Additionally, she was a quilter, a writer, a homemaker extraordinaire and an exquisite soul who had a kind and gentle word for everyone. She had several part-time and seasonal jobs but let nothing interfere with caring for her three children, Alice Rosenbach, Roger Rosenbach and Roselyn Rosenbach O'Connell. Her six grandchildren occupied her heart like no other and when the great-grands came along she gathered them close, too, with generous and genuine love. She said about every new baby, "They just opened up my heart and plopped right in!" Ruth Ann had a special status at "Auntie Ruth" to nieces and nephews because she always had a hug, cookies and time to listen.



She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Rex Rosenbach, her son, David Lee Rosenbach, her siblings, Vernon Nissen, Clifford Nissen, Dixie Nissen Thompson, Harriet Nissen Elliason, Russel Nissen and Victor Nissen.



Surviving Ruth Ann are her children; Alice Rosenbach (Wayne Raltey), Roger Rosenbach (Marilyn) and Roselyn Rosenbach O'Connell (George). She has six grandchildren; Rory Rosenbach, Rocky Rosenbach, Rachel Rosenbach Frye, Christopher Kay, Jason Kay and Seth Kay; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large cadre of friends. Each and every one a treasured part of her life.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Redmond United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 19th at 3PM.



In lieu of flowers, friends and family may wish to offer memorial gifts in Ruth Ann's name to Redmond United Methodist Church located at 16540 NE 80th Street, Redmond. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019