Ruth Anne Hillinger
Ruth Anne Hillinger passed peacefully on July 30, 2020. Born to Merle and George Bordewick in Vancouver, BC, February 27, 1949. She was their third child of four. In 1960, the family moved to Bellevue, Washington, where she graduated from Bellevue High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Washington, where she met her husband, Ellis Hillinger. They raised two daughters, Mika and Shannon, and took them on many different adventures, both close to home and around the world. She was fond of weaving, reading, and movies, and enjoyed music and theatre as well. A love of cooking for her family grew into a group that still exists today, where she made many friends, experimented with food, and tried and created many new and medieval style dishes. She is survived by her husband and daughters, her son in law Walker, two grandchildren, Fae (Moira) and Davis, and her brothers and sister, David, Karen, and Richard. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to the Seattle Early Music (earlymusicseattle.org
), the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (www.osfashland.org
), or the MS Society
(http://www.nationalmssociety.org/
) are welcome.