Ruth Catherine (Campbell) Dodd
July 2, 1909 - August 13, 2019
Ruth was born in Eldon, Missouri to Samuel D. and Margaret M. Campbell. The family moved to Seattle in 1918. She graduated from Garfield H.S. at age 15 and Wilson Business College at 16. Her first job was with a local lumber company, as a secretary. Through contacts at the bank, she met C. Gordon Dodd, her future husband. They were married in 1931. During WWII, she was chief clerk for the local ration board and after her husband's death in 1966, she worked as Portfolio Clerk in the investment department of Pacific National Bank, now Wells Fargo Bank. She loved to play bridge, golf and travel.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband, grandson Gordon M. Dodd, brother Kenneth Campbell, his wife, Beth, and brother-in-law, Reid Erickson.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence G. Dodd (LuAnn) of Florida, her daughter, Pamela Corpman (Michael) of Bellevue, her sister, Elora Erickson of Bellevue, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their children. She lived a long and full life. We thank all her caregivers over her last years for the wonderful care they gave her.
No services at her request.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019