Ruth Dian Pumphrey
Beloved sister, aunt, and friend -
Ruth passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born in Portland, Oregon on June 29, 1942 to Astrid and Clyde Pumphrey. She was the middle child and grew up with her siblings Frank and Lynne. Ruth studied Communications at the University of Washington and became an early pioneer for women in journalism. When she graduated in 1964, the profession was still male-dominated, and women were often regulated to writing bride or society pages. Determined to cover hard news, Ruth moved all the way to Council Bluffs, Iowa to join a paper that was hiring women journalists. After her stint in Iowa, Ruth returned to Seattle and began working for the Seattle City Light's magazine and then later the Seattle Post Intelligencer.
While committed to pursuing her career, Ruth "dropped out" from society in the early '70s in the true counter-cultural fashion of the time, renting a houseboat in Laconner and later moving to Fir Island with then-husband Tom Skinner in the Skagit Valley. Ruth eventually returned to Seattle and made the jump to broadcast journalism. She worked for King TV for 20 years, moving up to the position of assignment editor. After a 40-year career, Ruth retired in September of 2007, leaving behind a hefty reputation as a true professional committed to promoting excellence and integrity in journalism.
While Ruth excelled professionally, she also fostered a creative and vibrant personal life. She was a talented ceramic sculptor and converted the bottom part of her Seattle home to an art studio. She was also a wide and deep reader who savored books between real covers and a master gardener who created an Eden in her backyard. Ruth was also an expert "birder" in Washington, Oregon, and even Costa Rica and was known to set out on adventures across the Northwest in her VW Camper Van. Her home was covered with beautiful photographs she captured from her bird-watching expeditions and travels across Europe and Latin America.
Ruth is deeply missed by her family, many lifelong friends, and her feisty 15-year-old cat, Thibert. She was a true feminist, a talented artist, endlessly curious, and an ever-loyal friend.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 14 at Ruth's beautiful home to tell stories, raise a glass or two, and remember this wonderful lady! From 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Ruth's home.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019