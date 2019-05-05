Ruth Diaz



Vega-Norton



Ruth Diaz Vega-Norton went home to be with the Lord and her family on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 93 years old. She was at peace- surrounded by the loving family that she cultivated. Our "Ruthie", "Lola Ruth", "Tootie", and "Mom" is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Norton, and all her children, Fernando (Martina), Francisca, Fortunato (Pura), Leilani (Peter), Constance, and Thomas. The matriarch of a prodigious Filipino-American family, her legacy also includes numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ruth was born in San Dimas, California on September 3, 1925 to Josefa Encarnacion and Braulio Dionicio Diaz. She made her way to Seattle surviving wartime Philippines, attending Seattle Pacific University and teaching music in Kodiak, AK. Beginning in the 1960s, she was a teacher in the Seattle Public School District for decades, shaping the lives of more people than we will ever know. She loved singing in many choirs, dancing, and will be remembered by her infectious smile and laugh. In her later years Ruth was an avid gardener, creating and maintaining a colorful bench garden at the crosswalk rockery on Green Lake dedicated to her mother.



Ruth's memorial service will be held at University Presbyterian Church in Seattle, on Monday, May 13th at 1:00pm.



All are welcome.