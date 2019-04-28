Home

Ruth Elaine Lagerberg

Ruth Elaine Lagerberg Obituary
Ruth Elaine Lagerberg

May 20, 1956 ~ April 12, 2019

Ruth Lagerberg, age 62, passed away in her sleep at home. Ruth was born in Ellensburg, WA to Russ and Rose Lagerberg. Ruth attended Columbia University - MPH - and the U of W School of Medicine - nurse midwife. Ruth worked overseas as a nurse with the Peace Corps, Doctors without Borders and in the US in Alaska, Texas, Idaho, Washington and New York.

Services will be held for the family in Blauvelt, NY. She is survived by her partner Michael Armus of Blauvelt, NY, her mother Rose Lagerberg, sister Ronda Lagerberg Miller (Brad) and brother Randy Lagerberg.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
