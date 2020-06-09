Ruth Grant Rugh
Ruth Grant Rugh, age 87, of Sammamish WA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Ruth loved Bridge, Sailing, Sports (go Vikes! Go Hawks!) Traveling, Reading, Friends and Family. Her occupation as Social Worker always shone through in her work and volunteer activities.
She is survived by her husband John, of 65 years, Daughter Jan (Jon), Son Bob (Jackie) and Grandchildren Jennifer (Dana) and Jeffrey (Emily) along with many nephews and nieces.
She joins her parents and brothers Bob and Dick in Eternal rest.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.