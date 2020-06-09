Ruth Grant Rugh
Ruth Grant Rugh

Ruth Grant Rugh, age 87, of Sammamish WA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Ruth loved Bridge, Sailing, Sports (go Vikes! Go Hawks!) Traveling, Reading, Friends and Family. Her occupation as Social Worker always shone through in her work and volunteer activities.

She is survived by her husband John, of 65 years, Daughter Jan (Jon), Son Bob (Jackie) and Grandchildren Jennifer (Dana) and Jeffrey (Emily) along with many nephews and nieces.

She joins her parents and brothers Bob and Dick in Eternal rest.

Friends are invited to share memories & sign the online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
