Ruth Haruko Nomura
4/9/1932 ~ 4/15/2020
She had taste, she had style, she had charm and humility. She loved so many things: great restaurants, baseball, books, music, animals, art, travel and was always the champion of the underdog. Open to experience life with her curious and brilliant intellect, Ruth knew how to live.
For over 40 years, Ruth could be found working as manager of the NW Craft Center & Gallery. Perched on her stool behind the counter, or sitting in her back office, the shrine to all things art, animals, and baseball, Ruth was always available for her many friends with her sly sense of humor and quick, easy laugh. So many artists and patrons became lifelong friends.
Ruth is survived by her sister Yoshiko Maria Stedman, brother-in-law Edward Stedman, niece Lisa Witte, Lisa's husband Rick Witte & great niece Rachel Bowers.
A celebration of life will be planned once it is safe to do so.
For more about Ruth's adventures and interests, please go to www.elementalnw.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020